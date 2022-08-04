dayton-daily-news logo
Man sentenced to at least 18 years in cousin’s deadly shooting

A man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison in connection to the deadly shooting of his cousin at a Dayton apartment two years ago.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced 27-year-old Perry Maurice Thompson to 18 to 23 1/2 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Thompson was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family for funeral expenses.

In July, Thompson pleaded guilted to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from the Aug. 9, 2020, shooting of 24-year-old Kyron Cannady. Dayton police said Thompson shot Cannady multiple times while inside an apartment in the 100 block of Salem Avenue.

“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall previously said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”

In August 2020, U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Thompson with assistance from Dayton police.

