Man sentenced to at least 6 years in Vandalia motel shooting

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in a shooting at a Vandalia motel in October.

Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault earlier this month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

An additional felonious assault charge and one count each of having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business were dismissed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

We have reached out to Auster’s defense attorney for a comment and will update this story once a response is received.

Auster was accused of beating and choking a woman, as well as shooting her in the ear, at the Knight Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The woman was reportedly bleeding from the nose and mouth and had cuts on her knees due to the incident.

