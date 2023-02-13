Man sentenced to probation in Dayton stabbing

Joshua Belosic, 27, of Dayton, will be on probation for up to five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces six to 18 months in prison.

Belosic previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He initially was indicted on two counts of felonious assault. Both were second-degree felonies. As part of his plea, the felonious assault charges were dismissed, according to court documents.