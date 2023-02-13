Man sentenced to probation in Dayton stabbing

A man who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection to a Dayton stabbing was sentenced to probation.
Joshua Belosic, 27, of Dayton, will be on probation for up to five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces six to 18 months in prison.
Belosic previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He initially was indicted on two counts of felonious assault. Both were second-degree felonies. As part of his plea, the felonious assault charges were dismissed, according to court documents.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
His defense attorney, Adam J. Arnold previously said there was an argument to be made that Belosic acted in self defense. Arnold also said he felt the plea was a reasonable outcome to the situation.
Last July, police were called to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue on a report of a person walking around with a knife. A second person then reported someone had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Witnesses identified Belosic as the suspect, with one claiming that he threatened to kill people, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and had multiple surgeries as a result of their injuries.
