Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Dayton stabbing

A Dayton man pleaded guilty to a lesser change in connection to a stabbing in Dayton last summer.
Joshua Lee Belosic, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. He was initially charged with three counts of felonious assault. All three counts were second-degree felonies.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8. Belosic is facing up to 18 months in prison.
His defense attorney, Adam J. Arnold, said that while there was an argument to be made that Belosic acted in self defense, he felt it was a fair and reasonable outcome to the situation.
On July 27, police responded to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue after a person reported seeing a person walking around with a knife. It was followed by another report that someone had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Witnesses identified Belosic as the suspect, with one claiming he threatened to kill people, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Medics transported the victim to Miami Hospital. He had multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries, according to the affidavit.
