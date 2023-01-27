Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in Dayton stabbing

On July 27, police responded to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue after a person reported seeing a person walking around with a knife. It was followed by another report that someone had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Witnesses identified Belosic as the suspect, with one claiming he threatened to kill people, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Hospital. He had multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries, according to the affidavit.