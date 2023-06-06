X

Man seriously hurt in shooting; police arrest 2nd person shot

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
41 minutes ago

Police arrested one of two men who were shot Monday night in Dayton.

Crews were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was listed Tuesday in serious but stable condition.

A 21-year-old man also was shot during the incident. He, too, was treated at Miami Valley Hospital and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault. He has not been formally charged.

