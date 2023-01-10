Man shot for ‘speaking pretty fly’ to suspect’s sister, Dayton records show

“Mr. Persons was reported to have stated, ‘You speaking pretty fly to my sister over the phone and I been letting you slide for awhile now.’ [The victim said] “Well, if you gonna pop me then just do it.’ Mr. Persons stepped back and fired the weapon,” the affidavit stated.

The victim was hit in the hip.

Police arrested Persons at his home in Trotwood.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court on Tuesday.