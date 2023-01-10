Man shot for ‘speaking pretty fly’ to suspect’s sister, Dayton records show

A Trotwood man is accused of shooting another man Saturday for “speaking pretty fly” to his sister, court records show.
Bail was set at $100,000 on Monday for Kevin G. Persons Jr., 28, during his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital for a gunshot victim who arrived for treatment.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive in Dayton and followed an argument about the way the victim had been talking to the suspect’s sister, according to an affidavit.
“Mr. Persons was reported to have stated, ‘You speaking pretty fly to my sister over the phone and I been letting you slide for awhile now.’ [The victim said] “Well, if you gonna pop me then just do it.’ Mr. Persons stepped back and fired the weapon,” the affidavit stated.
The victim was hit in the hip.
Police arrested Persons at his home in Trotwood.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail and is next due in court on Tuesday.
