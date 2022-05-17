Man shot, SWAT outside house in Miami Township

According to Miami Twp. Police Officer William Olinger, at 8:59 p.m. officers were called to a house in the 2100 block of Lynpark Drive after a man called 911 and said he had been shot by a woman who was still inside the house.

Officers found the 43-year-old man and provided first aid, before taking him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Olinger said.