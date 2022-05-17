dayton-daily-news logo
Miami County man dead, son in custody after stabbing

A Miami County man is dead and his son is in custody after a report of a domestic incident Monday evening in Newton Township near Covington.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said deputies were called to a house in the 6000 block of Myers Road on a report of a domestic incident that involved a stabbing.

On arrival, they found a 72-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest at least once. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested the man’s adult son, who is in his late 30s to early 40s and lives in the home, Duchak said.

The sheriff said they don’t know what happened leading up to the stabbing but said that the victim’s wife was present when it happened.

The sheriff and the Miami County Coroner’s Office said they are not yet releasing the victim’s identification, but said more information would be coming in the morning.

