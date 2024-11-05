Man shot, taken to hospital after ‘dispute’ in Trotwood

48 minutes ago
A man was shot and taken to the hospital after a “dispute” in Trotwood Monday afternoon.

In a release, Trotwood police said that officers were called to the 1400 block of Guenther Road for a possible shooting at about 5:35 p.m.

On investigation, police said that they found that “a dispute among several individuals” led to a gun being fired.

A man was shot in the leg, police said, and emergency crews took him to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that no arrests were made connected to the shooting, and asked that anyone with information about it contact Trotwood detectives by calling 937-854-3988 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP or by visiting their website.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.