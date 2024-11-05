Man shot, taken to hospital after ‘dispute’ in Trotwood

Explore 1 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Greene County

On investigation, police said that they found that “a dispute among several individuals” led to a gun being fired.

A man was shot in the leg, police said, and emergency crews took him to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that no arrests were made connected to the shooting, and asked that anyone with information about it contact Trotwood detectives by calling 937-854-3988 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP or by visiting their website.