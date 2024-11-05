1 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Greene County

One person was flown to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over Monday afternoon in Greene County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, troopers were called to the 5900 block of Plymouth Road in Silvercreek Twp. at about 6:47 p.m.
The Xenia Post said that the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
One person inside the vehicle was seriously injured and flown via MedFlight to Kettering Health Main Campus, dispatchers said.
The crash was originally reported to the highway patrol as fatal, but the person was not killed, the Xenia Post said.
