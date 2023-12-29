Man shot, wounded by Kettering police gets probation

Police responded just after 9 p.m. Aug. 3 to a 911 call about a man, later identified as Rose, who attacked his estranged girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside her apartment in the 500 block of Hadley Avenue after cutting his wrists with a knife, according to a statement from the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, made up of eight area police departments.

“Upon contact, Rose did not follow the officers’ commands, which led to one Kettering officer firing multiple shots from his service weapon, striking Rose multiple times,” a statement read.

A county grand jury in September declined to indict the officer who shot Rose. The officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting but later returned to duty. The Kettering Police Department said it would not name the officer because his identity is protected as a victim under Marsy’s Law.

Rose initially was indicted for burglary and abduction, both felony charges, plus domestic violence, aggravated menacing and two counts of assault, all misdemeanors, court records show.

As part of his sentence Rose must complete domestic violence counseling and not have contact with the victim. If he violates the terms, he faces up to 1½ years in prison, according to sentencing documents.