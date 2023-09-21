No charges for Kettering officer after suicidal man shot, wounded by police

A Kettering police officer who shot and wounded a suicidal man in August won’t face charges after a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict.

The officer involved, who has not been identified, was on administrative leave pending investigation. It is not clear whether the officer has returned to duty.

The officer responded just after 9 p.m. Aug. 3 to a 911 call about a man who reportedly attacked his estranged girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside her apartment in the 500 block of Hadley Avenue after cutting his wrists with a knife, according to a statement following the incident from the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, a group of eight Dayton-area police departments.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Antonio N. Rose, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with burglary and abduction plus misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing and assault. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 27, court records show.

“Upon contact, Rose did not follow the officers’ commands, which led to one Kettering officer firing multiple shots from his service weapon, striking Rose multiple times,” the TCSU statement said. “Kettering officers immediately rendered first aid until the Kettering Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over care.”

The officer-involved shooting was the Kettering Police Department’s fifth in six years, Chief Chip Protsman said last month.