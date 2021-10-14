dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man stabbed after confronting group of loiterers in Xenia Twp., sheriff’s office says

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
18 minutes ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday when he reportedly confronted a group of loiterers.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Hickman Road.

ExploreCenterville man to change plea in deadly 2019 wrong-way OVI crash that killed Wright State student

“The victim confronted approximately four to five subjects who were loitering in the area and an altercation resulted in the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound,” said Capt. Kelly Edwards.

Additional information on the man’s condition was not released.

The suspect reportedly fled in a mid to late ‘90s marron Chevrolet Impala with an out-of-state license plate, according to the sheriff’s office. No one has been taken into custody in related to the incident at this time.

Anyone with information can report a tip anonymously to the sheriff’s office by calling 937-562-4819.

In Other News
1
Centerville man to change plea in deadly 2019 wrong-way OVI crash that...
2
Police video called ‘kick in the gut;’ city says police investigation...
3
Homeowner shoots, wounds intruder in Perry Twp.; suspect jailed
4
73-year-old Harrison Twp. man gets 4 years in prison in child...
5
Franklin man accused of offering teen boy money for sex avoids prison
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top