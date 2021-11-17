dayton-daily-news logo
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shots fired during Trotwood fight

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a fight in Trotwood Tuesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived on scene, they received information that indicated a person had been shot, according to police.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The suspect left the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.

Kristen Spicker
