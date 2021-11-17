Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shots fired during Trotwood fight

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a fight in Trotwood Tuesday night.
Around 10:40 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the 5500 block of Autumn Woods Drive on a reported fight with shots fired. Before officers arrived on scene, they received information that indicated a person had been shot, according to police.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
The suspect left the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Dayton police working to ID suspect after SUV stolen with 11-year-old...
2
Martial arts instructor indicted on more than a dozen sex charges...
3
Family sues city of Kettering, others for killing their dog in 2016
4
Man accused of stabbing woman, putting body in dumpster pleads guilty
5
Dayton woman accused of hitting pedestrian indicted for aggravated...
About the Author