Man transported to hospital following Dayton shooting

A man who was shot in Dayton Tuesday morning was taken to the hospital.
Additional information about his injuries were not available, but he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to 911 dispatchers.
The shooting was reported around 6:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wyoming Street.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
