Man to be arraigned for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber Heights woman

Harrison Deon Williamson | Photo Courtesy

Local News
By Daniel Susco
31 minutes ago

A Dayton man is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges connected to a missing Huber Heights woman whose body was found in a field in Dayton.

Harrison Deon Williamson, 41, faces charges of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The charges stem from July 2021, when the body of Brooke McCullough, 27, was found in a field in Dayton, two days after she was reported missing.

Police said they believed McCullough died from an overdose and didn’t die where she was found.

Williamson is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

