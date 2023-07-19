X

Man tries to enroll at Kettering schools, arrested at soccer practice

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
42 minutes ago

A man was arrested at a Kettering City Schools open field soccer practice, days after the same man attempted to enroll in the school for the 2023-24 year, the district said.

Kettering schools Department of Community Relations coordinator Kari Basson said that the man first approached the schools’ central enrollment department and attempted to enroll himself in the schools for the 2023-24 year.

However, she said that the people in the enrollment office became suspicious, denied his enrollment and contacted the police.

ExploreWright-Patt employee exposed to ‘glass shrapnel,’ hurt in ‘chemical mishap’

The man was arrested at the soccer practice on Tuesday, Basson said, but he had previously attended five other open field practices. It is unclear on what charges the man was arrested or why he was at the practices.

Area school sports programs are currently holding voluntary summer training practices like the open field practice.

“We’re pleased with our central enrollment department that contacted police when they became suspicious,” Basson said, adding that they are “true professionals.”

We have reached out to Kettering police for more information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

