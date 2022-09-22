Man wanted for murder, hiding body in garage booked in Montgomery County Jail

An affidavit said that Van Voorhis then hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring material and other items in a detached garage.

About a month later on Aug. 18, a woman reported a bad smell coming from a garage in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue, and responding officers found the body.

“The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said in August.

Van Voorhis was scheduled for a hearing in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this morning.