Man wanted for murder, hiding body in garage booked in Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
Man also faces charges in Lima

A Dayton man wanted for killing another man and hiding the body in a garage has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis, 47, was indicted Sept. 9 of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. A warrant was issued for his arrest following the indictment.

Prior to being booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Van Voorhis was in the Allen County Jail, where he faces charges of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer due to an incident on Aug. 24, according to Lima Municipal Court records.

Van Voorhis’ Montgomery County charges stem from around July 14, when he is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Clinton James “CJ” Pierce of Dayton, according to court documents.

An affidavit said that Van Voorhis then hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring material and other items in a detached garage.

About a month later on Aug. 18, a woman reported a bad smell coming from a garage in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue, and responding officers found the body.

“The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said in August.

Van Voorhis was scheduled for a hearing in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this morning.

