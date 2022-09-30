Man wanted in Riverside for child rape, other sex crimes

A 44-year-old man is wanted in a Riverside child sex case.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colin Gregory Paul Hansford, last known to live in Riverside, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Multiple charges were filed against him Thursday in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division, including two counts of rape, one for a victim younger than 13; two counts of creating child pornography, three counts of gross sexual imposition and other child pornography-related offenses, according to police and court records.
Anyone with information on Hansford’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.
In Other News
1
Huber Heights man sentenced to at least 11 years in death of...
2
Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ Huber Heights man accused of shooting at 3...
3
Ex-Dayton city employee convicted in corruption case accused of...
4
Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. could face death penalty...
5
Lead Pike County deaths investigator says many tips came in, one was...
About the Author