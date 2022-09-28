Ex-Dayton city employee convicted in corruption case accused of secretly recording teen

Winburn, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Huber Heights councilman, was convicted in February 2020 after he pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe in return for giving confidential information to an individual seeking city contracts. Other counts against him were dismissed.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose in July 2020 sentenced Winburn to six months in federal prison, two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $8,500, which he paid in full in November 2020, court records show.

The date he was scheduled to report to prison was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last report date was this August. However, Rose amended Winburn’s sentence to time served in home detention and three years of community control, according to federal court documents.

Winburn was fired as the city of Dayton’s business and technical assistance administrator for the Dayton Human Relations Council after the feds in 2019 announced the indictments against him and six others.

Winburn previously served on many boards, including Parity Inc., Norris Cole Foundation, BJ Kids Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio and Co-op Dayton.