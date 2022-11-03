dayton-daily-news logo
Man wanted on 48 child porn charges booked into Montgomery County Jail

A Dayton man wanted on 48 child porn charges has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Brandon J. Kautz, 37, was indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas on 48 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor half for buying or possessing the material and half for creating, reproducing or publishing the material.

Kautz is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 8, according to the jail site.

