Kettering man accused of beating father unconscious during Halloween attack on parents

A man was unresponsive on his back with “copious amounts of blood on his face” and his wife also was on the ground sitting next to him. She and neighbors told police that the couple’s son, identified as Justin Couch, “maliciously assaulted them,” the document stated.

The couple suffered major swelling to their eyes, face and head, and the man lost consciousness twice more while police were on scene. Both were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

During the attack, police said Couch pushed over a 1975 Harley Davidson motorcycle on top of another motorcycle and used a coat hanger to cause significant damage to his parents’ Chevrolet Equinox.

“He reportedly struck [his father] approximately 80 times altogether with closed fists, knee strikes and kicks. He struck [his mother] approximately nine times with closed fists and once with the aforementioned metal coat hanger,” the affidavit read.

Couch’s father suffered a broken nose at the least and was undergoing imaging tests to determine further injuries to his head, the affidavit stated.

Couch is next scheduled to appear Thursday in court on the misdemeanor charges and has a Nov. 10 hearing on the felony charges, court records show.