Man who brought guns, ammo to Kettering gym can’t go back

He also will be on five years of supervised probation, court records state.

McNelly was arrested Oct. 27 at Everybody Fitness at 3070 Woodman Drive after police responded to a 911 call about an armed man at the gym.

“There’s some guy in there, but he is walking around with a pistol in his hand,” a 911 caller said.

Kettering police officer Cynthia James said officers found a man, later identified as McNelly, standing near the front door of the gym with a gun in his right hand down by his leg.

“He was just staring at everyone who was inside utilizing the gym,” James said.

McNelly did not follow orders from police to put down his gun, so officers requested additional crews.

Police were able to safely evacuate the gym while McNelly was reportedly distracted by crews outside.

McNelly continued to ignore commands issued by police over a public address system, James said. He had a notebook and would periodically write in it, but she said it wasn’t clear what he was writing.

He left the gym after about 15 minutes. At first he ignored commands to get on his knees, but eventually complied, James said.

While McNelly was mostly quiet, once outside police could hear him saying “no,” she said.

Officers approached McNelly with their guns drawn and were able to arrest him without further incident.

No injuries were reported and James said there were not any reports of McNelly making threats to people at the gym.

“They were only threatened by his presence,” she said. “It’s not normal for a person to be standing inside a gym not utilizing it and staring at everyone with a firearm in their hand.”

In addition to the gun in his hand, he also had a second loaded handgun and additional ammunition in bag, according to court records.