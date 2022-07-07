Man who killed father in front of kids in Riverside parking lot sentenced to life

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Roberts went to the Cornerstone Building on Linden Avenue in Riverside, where he waited for Bobby Caldwell to emerge.

“Sterling shot Bobby again and again and again, causing Bobby to fall to the ground,” U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Smith said. Smith added Bobby Caldwell’s children were with him and “within feet” of the bullets.

“Killing a father in front of his children is a cold and ruthless act that deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “I applaud the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that investigated this homicide and the prosecutors who pursued justice for the victim’s family.”

Tawnney Caldwell was sentenced in July 2021 to 35 years in prison in connection to the case.