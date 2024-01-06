Man who shot self in foot running from Dayton shooting pleads guilty

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A 21-year-old Dayton man who shot and seriously wounded a man in June and then accidentally shot himself in the foot while running away has pleaded guilty.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He faces up to 1½ years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 11, according to a plea document.

Dayton police were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. June 5 to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street, where officers found a 22-year-old Dayton man who had been shot outside a house.

Witnesses told police that the victim began fighting with another man when Williamson approached them and started shooting at the victim, striking him two times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Williamson then began running away and accidentally shot himself in the foot,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Williamson also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of having weapons under disability and public indecency were dismissed as part of his plea, records show.

