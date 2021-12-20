Hamburger icon
Man who shot teens in Dayton garage sentenced

Victor Lechuga Santana
Victor Lechuga Santana

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
29 minutes ago

A Dayton man convicted of murdering two teenagers inside his detached garage was sentenced Monday.

Victor Santana was sentenced to serve 21 years to life by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell. The state had asked the court to sentence Santana to the maximum 36-years-to-life.

“On August 28, 2019, Defendant made the conscious decision to leave his home and confront the three boys who were trespassing in what they thought was an abandoned garage,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum ahead of the hearing. “At no point did the boys present any threat to this Defendant. Despite this, Defendant took matters into his own hands and giving the boys no chance of escape, opened fire. The result was the deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson. Defendant has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Santana was convicted of murder and felonious assault earlier this month. His defense attorney, Lucas Wilder, argued to a jury that Santana feared for his life when he opened fire. He said Santana didn’t know if the individuals inside one of his inoperable cars had a weapon or were going to attack him.

“In that moment, fear hits him and he decides to shoot,” Wilder said.

A witness in the case said that Santana opened fire without warning. Prosecutors told the jury that Santana snuck up on the teenagers and didn’t give them a chance to tell them that they only planned to smoke marijuana in the vehicle and didn’t mean him any harm.

Santana remains held in the Montgomery County Jail where he has been held since his arrest in 2019.

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

