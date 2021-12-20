Man who shot teens in Dayton garage sentenced

Victor Santana was sentenced to serve 21 years to life by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell. The state had asked the court to sentence Santana to the maximum 36-years-to-life.

“On August 28, 2019, Defendant made the conscious decision to leave his home and confront the three boys who were trespassing in what they thought was an abandoned garage,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum ahead of the hearing. “At no point did the boys present any threat to this Defendant. Despite this, Defendant took matters into his own hands and giving the boys no chance of escape, opened fire. The result was the deaths of Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson. Defendant has shown no remorse for his actions.”