Man, woman face murder charges in death of gunshot victim who crashed car in Dayton

The gunshot victim was identified as 43-year-old Steve S. Dews Jr. by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police were dispatched just before 1:25 a.m. Nov. 30 to a shots fired call in the area of Kammer Avenue and Winters Street. Officers found a man later identified as Dews inside his vehicle that crashed into a pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, said Dayton Police Sgt. Richard Taylor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“The male had a gunshot wound and officers began performing life-saving measures,” Taylor said.

Dews was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hastings and Jackson reportedly shot Dews in the 200 block of Kammer Avenue and fired the gun on or over the roadway during the offense, according to an affidavit.

Both are held in the Montgomery County Jail.