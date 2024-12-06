Breaking: 30 years later, luxury homes to be built on Washington Twp. site OK’d in 1993

Man, woman face murder charges in death of gunshot victim who crashed car in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man and woman are facing murder charges in the death of a Dayton man last Saturday who crashed his car into a pole after he was shot.

Brianna Rena Hastings, 24, and D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 23, both of Dayton, are each charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of firearm near prohibited premises. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The gunshot victim was identified as 43-year-old Steve S. Dews Jr. by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police were dispatched just before 1:25 a.m. Nov. 30 to a shots fired call in the area of Kammer Avenue and Winters Street. Officers found a man later identified as Dews inside his vehicle that crashed into a pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, said Dayton Police Sgt. Richard Taylor.

Brianna Hastings, left, and D'Anthonie Jackson

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“The male had a gunshot wound and officers began performing life-saving measures,” Taylor said.

Dews was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Explore1 of 2 teens accused of shooting, killing man outside Dayton rec center pleads guilty

Hastings and Jackson reportedly shot Dews in the 200 block of Kammer Avenue and fired the gun on or over the roadway during the offense, according to an affidavit.

Both are held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Teen arrested in Huber Heights stabbing had bloody knife...
2
1 of 2 teens accused of shooting, killing man outside Dayton rec center...
3
Woman pleads guilty connected to dismemberment of Kettering man
4
Doughnuts, misunderstanding bring police, bomb squad to Vandalia-Butler...
5
Ohio House approves ‘unfunded mandate’ pension boost for police...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.