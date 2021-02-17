Man wounded in New Lebanon police shooting charged

The new charges filed Feb. 10 say Harlow was previously convicted on charges of burglary and possession of cocaine.

Harlow was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at around 12:28 a.m. on Franklin Street, according to body camera footage of the police-involved shooting. An officer who is referenced in the report only as Officer Gingry is shown on the body camera taking Harlow’s and the driver’s information and returning his cruiser.

It’s when the officer returns to the vehicle that the traffic stop becomes contentious.

The officer approaches the passenger seat window and asks him questions about his name, birthday and age and then asks the man to exit the vehicle. When he pats down the suspect, the officer says he found a gun.

“Dude, I will freakin’ shoot you if you move, you got me?” the officer says.

The officer requests for backup and then tells the man that he has his gun on his back and not to move.

“And that means what?” the man asks the officer.

In the body camera footage, there appears to be a sudden scuffle and shots are fired. The officer later says the man was shot in the back during the incident.