Men accused of robbing, shooting man, leading pursuit plead guilty

Jerrell Harbor, 37, of Jefferson Twp., pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, while Jermaine Harbor, 23, of Kettering, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

As part of the agreement, Jerrell agreed to a total of four years in prison, followed by parole for two to five years.

Jermaine agreed to a similar sentence of four years and nine months in prison, followed by parole of two to five years. He will also have his driver’s license suspended for at least three years, but possibly for the rest of his life.

The Harbors were charged alongside Crystal Carpenter, 35, of robbing a man after buying marijuana from him.

According to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, at about 4:26 p.m. Nov. 30, 2024, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Miami Valley Hospital and the 2700 block of Rugby Road near Golfview Avenue for a reported shooting.

At the hospital, deputies spoke to the victim, who said that he was in his car in front of a house on Rugby Road when a woman he knew from Snapchat stopped by to buy marijuana from him, the affidavit said.

After the sale, he said two men approached his vehicle with guns drawn, robbed him of his bag and dragged him out of his vehicle. He then ran was shot in the back, he said.

A family member who didn’t see the shooting took him to the hospital, court documents said.

On Rugby Road, deputies said they found shell casings and blood on the north side of the road.

Court documents said the shooting was also caught on video.

The video showed a car pull up to the victim’s vehicle, a woman get out of the back and make a transaction with the victim, then get back in the car, investigators said.

The car then pulls out of view but two men, later identified as Jerrell and Jermaine Harbor, come back into frame with guns drawn and approach the victim’s car, the affidavit said. The two men rob the victim, and when he runs Jermaine fires a gun in the air before both chase the victim out of frame, documents said.

Investigators said that the victim is then shot in the back and the men flee in the car.

The suspect vehicle was identified on a Flock camera as it fled, the affidavit said.

At about 8:30 p.m. that day, deputies found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it on N. Dixie Drive near Bartley Road in Harrison Twp., documents said, but it fled, pursued by law enforcement. Stop sticks were used on the vehicle during the chase, and it finally stopped near N. Dixie Drive and Republic Drive.

Investigators said the Harbors and Carpenter were arrested from the vehicle and matched the description of the people in the video. Deputies executing a search warrant on the vehicle found a black bag containing a wallet with the victim’s ID and credit cards, the affidavit said.