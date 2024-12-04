3 accused of robbing, shooting man, fleeing law enforcement in Harrison Twp.

Jerrell Harbor was also charged with two counts of having weapons while under disability. Jermaine Harbor was also charged with one count each of having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

All three are currently in the Montgomery County Jail and are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 10, according to the jail website. Each had their bond set at $100,000, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, the charges all stem from about 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, when Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Miami Valley Hospital and the 2700 block of Rugby Road near Golfview Avenue for a reported shooting.

Deputies at the hospital spoke to the victim, who said that he was in his car in front of a house on Rugby Road when a woman he knew from Snapchat stopped by to buy marijuana from him, the affidavit said. After the transaction, he said that two men approached his vehicle with guns drawn, robbed him of his bag, and dragged him out of the vehicle.

The victim said he ran and was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member who did not witness the shooting, the affidavit said.

On Rugby Road, deputies found shell casings and blood on the north side of the road, the affidavit said.

The shooting was caught on video, according to court documents, and showed a car pull up to the victim’s vehicle. A woman gets out of the back of the car, makes a transaction with the victim, then gets back in, investigators said.

The car then pulls out of view, but two men, later identified by investigators as Jermaine and Jarrell Harbor, come from the area and approach the victim’s car with guns drawn, the affidavit said. Investigators said the men rob the victim, and when the victim runs Jermaine Harbor fires a gun in the air before both chase after the victim out of frame.

Investigators said that the victim is shot in the back, and the men flee in the car.

According to the affidavit, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect’s vehicle on a Flock camera as it fled the scene.

At about 8:30 p.m., deputies found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it on N. Dixie Drive near Bartley Road in Harrison Twp., but it fled. During the pursuit, stop sticks were used on the suspect vehicle, and it came to a stop near N. Dixie Drive and Republic Drive, the affidavit said.

Investigators said that Jermaine Harbor, Jerrell Harbor and Crystal Carpenter were arrested from the vehicle, and matched the descriptions of the people in the video. A search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle, and deputies found a black bag containing a wallet with the victim’s ID and credit cards, the affidavit said.