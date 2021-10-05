Men charged in death of Miamisburg High School student plead in case

“Victim Noah Kinser died from his injuries. The other shooting victim, a female who at the time was 14 years old, was shot,” prosecutors said.

The pair will be sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton. A court document says that attorneys may present evidence within the eight- to 15-year sentencing range.

Prosecutors tried co-defendant Chaz Gillilan earlier this year, and Gillilan was convicted. He was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

During the sentencing hearing for Gillilan, Kinser’s mother spoke to the judge and said her son was a piece of her heart that is now gone forever. She said that Kinser was a caring, funny person, and he is missed by his friends and family.

Simone also pleaded guilty to a robbery that occurred on Jan. 7, 2019, at Thunderbird Lane in West Carrollton, the prosecutor’s office said. A message sent to Simone’s defense attorney, Anthony Cicero, wasn’t immediately responded to.