Prosecutors drop murder charge for Bradford man’s guilty plea in death of 1-year-old girl

Joshua Allen Mize caused the death of a 1 year-old at this home at 114 E. Vine St. in Bradford. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Crime & Law
By
18 minutes ago

TROY — A Bradford man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Miami County court to felony involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the September death of a 1-year-old girl.

Joshua Mize, 30, originally was indicted on murder and child endangering charges in the Sept. 14 death of Caelyn Colon. She died at Dayton Children’s Hospital after Bradford medics responded around 6:15 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of East Vine Street in the village on a report of a child not breathing.

An investigation began after doctors concluded that “the injuries present on the child were suspected abuse,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said in September.

The plea deal for Mize was outlined Wednesday in Common Pleas Court by Paul Watkins, assistant county prosecuting attorney.

Mize agreed to plead to felony involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and theft. Prosecutors, in turn, dismissed the murder charge, and recommended a sentence of 15 to 19 years in prison.

Mize’s guilty pleas to the five counts were accepted by Judge Jeannine Pratt, who ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Deputies said Mize was on post release control at the time of the death following his release from prison in May 2021, where he had served time on a drug charge out of Clark County.

Pratt continued Mize’s bail previously set at $1 million.

