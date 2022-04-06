Prosecutors drop murder charge for Bradford man’s guilty plea in death of 1-year-old girl

Mize agreed to plead to felony involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and theft. Prosecutors, in turn, dismissed the murder charge, and recommended a sentence of 15 to 19 years in prison.

Mize’s guilty pleas to the five counts were accepted by Judge Jeannine Pratt, who ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

Deputies said Mize was on post release control at the time of the death following his release from prison in May 2021, where he had served time on a drug charge out of Clark County.

Pratt continued Mize’s bail previously set at $1 million.