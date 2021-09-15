Bradford man arrested, charged with murder

A Bradford man arrested by Miami County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning was charged with murder.
Joshua A. Mize, 30, of Bradford is facing one count of murder, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.
It is not clear what case the charge is connected to. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released today.
Mize was arrested around 9:25 a.m., according to jail booking records.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.
We will update this story as more details are released.
