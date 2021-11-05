Miami Valley drug task force arrest 1, seize cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

Johnson was arrested on state Route 73 and booked on a preliminary trafficking in drugs charge, according to jail booking records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

“These drugs pose a real danger to every community member in America and are having fatal consequences across the nation,” said Montgomery Coutny Sheriff Rob Streck. “This case is a great example of how the combined efforts of local, state and federal agencies are helping to keep our community safe and get illegal drugs off of our streets.”