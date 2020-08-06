Miami Valley task force helps net fentanyl, $500,000

Derrick Ferris, 44, of Cincinnati, and Jose Antonio Garcia, 22, of Lynwood, California, were arrested and both have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Explore Coroner IDs two men killed in Dayton double shooting

“Authorities arrested Ferris and Garcia after gathering evidence indicating they were allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking. As part of the investigation, agents executed a series of search warrants in the Cincinnati area,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.