Miamisburg bridge reopens more than a week after SWAT response

The driver of the stolen pickup was wanted for an incident earlier in the day on Aug. 16 in Butler Twp. The police pursuit started on southbound Interstate 75 in Franklin and traveled through Middletown and Monroe before changing direction and heading into Montgomery County.

“The pursuit came to an end on West Linden Avenue near North Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg when the suspect drove into the side of a southbound train. The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway, where a standoff and negotiations lasted for several hours,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated in a media release.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Johnathon Edward Brown of Trenton, is held on $250,000 cash-only bail in the Warren County Jail on suspicion of fleeing, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business. His case was bound over to a Warren County grand jury for consideration of charges.

Charges also are pending in Montgomery County, police said last week.

Butler Twp. police received a tip early Aug. 16 that Brown possibly was at a hotel in the township. Officers found a pickup truck he was believed to be driving at the Quality Inn at 7124 Miller Lane, Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter stated in a release.

Crews from Butler County conducted surveillance on the vehicle and at approximately 10 a.m. he came out of the hotel. However, when crews attempted to stop him for questioning he fled in the pickup, which was reported stolen to the Hamilton Police Department, Porter said.

He was wanted in connection to a Middletown Division of Police investigation. This newspaper is not reporting the allegations against Brown because he has not been formally charged.

About two hours later is when Franklin police spotted the pickup and tried to stop Brown, resulting in the multi-county chase and subsequent crash and standoff in Miamisburg.