Suspect taken to hospital after pursuit from Middletown leads to SWAT response in Miamisburg

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. in Miamisburg, where local police agencies are assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center said.

The Linden Avenue bridge is closed and the road is blocked from South Main Street to South Riverview Avenue for what Miamisburg officials called a police matter.

A vehicle crashed into a train and a person inside apparently is refusing to come out. The train is stopped on the railroad tracks. CareFlight responded to the area, and has since taken back off. It is unclear how many, if any, people were taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement fired tear gas into the suspect vehicle, and at about 6:45 p.m., the suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police and troopers have started to clear the roads and reopen the bridge.

The highway patrol’s Lebanon Post confirmed the incident in Miamisburg began as a vehicle pursuit in the Middletown area.

Miamisburg Schools Superintendent Laura Blessing said that the schools are no longer in lockdown and shortly before 5 p.m. buses were working to take the remaining children home.

Blessing said that the schools cooperated with local law enforcement and state police as the situation was in progress.

She said that the schools received the word to lock down while they were in the process of dismissing the high school students. She said that some of the high school students were rerouted back to the high school due to the road closures, and parents were allowed to come pick up their students so long as they followed pickup procedures.

Middle and elementary students never left, Blessing said, and buses would take middle school students home followed by the elementary students.

“So definitely a late dismissal,” she said.

