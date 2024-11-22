Miamisburg man indicted, accused of having child sexual abuse material on online accounts

A Miamisburg man is facing over two dozen charges after investigators said child sexual abuse material was found on his online accounts.

Norman Adkins, 52, of Miamisburg, was indicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 26 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 5, according to the grand jury report.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, police began investigating Adkins after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Miamisburg police that he had child sexual abuse material in his online accounts.

Adkins was charged for 26 images and videos found during a search of his electronic devices, the prosecutor’s office said. None of the children in the images are believed to be local.

At the time of writing, Adkins was not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

