Trotwood man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 girls in Dayton

Two additional rape charges were dismissed.

On Jan. 12 Dayton police opened an investigation after a woman reported her 16-year-old daughter had been raped, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During a forensic interview, the teen said she had been hanging out with Avery when he reportedly started waving a gun around.

“Jeremiah pointed the gun at her and said he would kill her, her mom and her brother,” an affidavit read.

He then reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The other case stemmed from an incident involving the younger girl on Oct. 16, 2023. Avery forced the girl to engage in a sex act with him, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Avery is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.