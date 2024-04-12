Miamisburg man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on I-75, narrowly missing woman

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
7 hours ago
X

A Miamisburg man faces up to a dozen years in prison for firing shots at a vehicle in February, narrowly missing a woman on Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp.

Jerome Edward Foster, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report Feb. 9 of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. Investigators determined the gunfire happened on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

“The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting.”

As part of his plea agreement, three gun-related felony charges and a second misdemeanor count of endangering children were dismissed, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Foster is held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing on April 24.

In Other News
1
Troy-area doctor Werling now faces federal charges in seized explosives...
2
Prosecutor charges Dayton police sergeant under criminal investigation
3
Dayton man faces 155 charges in child pornography case
4
US Marshals, Dayton police arrest man wanted for murder in shooting...
5
Harrison Twp. man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face is...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top