Miamisburg native appointed city’s next police chief

“We were looking for a proven leader and he (Brem) was an impressive hire.” Johnson said. “I believe he has met and exceeded all the areas we were looking to address. He was undoubtedly the candidate and will be a great addition to the Miamisburg Police Department, city staff and the community.”

He will replace Chief John Sedlak who will retire later this year. Sedlak as police chief in 2002.

The 1991 graduate of Miamisburg High School started his career with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 as a corrections officer and now is a captain with the sheriff’s office assigned to Washington Twp.

During his tenure with the sheriff’s office, Brem has worked as an assistant community services division commander with Jefferson Twp., organized crime supervisor and regional training center supervisor.

He attended Sinclair Community College, majoring in criminal justice, and is working on a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in leadership from Liberty University.