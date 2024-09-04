Fallen officer’s foundation donates new K-9 to Miamisburg police

Bolo and Klein started a three-month program Tuesday at Kettering Police Department’s K-9 training academy. When the training is completed, Officer Klein and Bolo will begin working on the road together.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2005, donated Bolo to the department. The foundation was created in remembrance of former K-9 police officer Matt Haverkamp of Golf Manor Police Department, who launched that department’s K-9 unit.

Haverkamp died in 2005 at 29 years old as a result of injuries he sustained in a car crash. The foundation’s mission is to continue his legacy and keep his memory alive by supporting the law enforcement agencies in Greater Cincinnati-area communities.

K-9 Buck had specialized in patrol and detection work for MPD since September 2018. Buck and Klein completed approximately 450 deployments together, according to Miamisburg Police Department spokesman Lt. Will Ring.

“A majority of these occurred within the city, but many others took place in nearby jurisdictions, inside and outside Montgomery County,” Ring said. “Now approaching eight years of age, Buck has begun to experience a variety of health issues that will prevent him from continuing to function as a police K-9.”

The city is expected to put forward a resolution to transfer ownership of Buck to Klein.

Because Buck’s retirement had been anticipated for some time, the police department was in touch with the Matt Haverkamp Foundation earlier this year, Ring said. After submitting an application and meeting with foundation board members, full funding was unanimously approved.

Miamisburg Police Sergeant Josh Himan and Klein traveled to Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to select the new K-9, Ring said.