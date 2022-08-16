dayton-daily-news logo
Middletown suspect rams cruiser, sparks chase to Centerville before fleeing on foot

Police search in area of I-675 and state Route 48.

Police and state troopers are searching for a Middletown driver tonight who rammed a cruiser, which prompted a pursuit to Montgomery County before he bailed out of his vehicle and ran away.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the pursuit began after shots were fired in Middletown. No one appeared to have been shot, and no one has come forward at this time to report any injuries, the chief said.

Birk said that an officer saw the suspect — who is known to Middletown police —jump into a vehicle and flee. The suspect later rammed a police vehicle.

Middletown police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pursued the suspect into Montgomery County before he bailed out of his vehicle on Interstate 675 near state Route 48 in Centerville, Birk said.

He ran away, and police from Middletown and Centerville are searching the area for him.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

