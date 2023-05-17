Missing Piqua woman’s body found in Shelby County; 2 in custody

Piqua police announced that the body of a missing woman was found in Shelby County, and that two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation.
The body of Charlenea O’Neal, 40, was found Wednesday outside of Port Jefferson based on information obtained by Piqua detectives, police said.
During the initial investigation, police said that they arrested two people and charged each with possession of drugs and obstructing, both felonies.
Piqua police thanked the public for its assistance with the investigation, and extended its condolences to O’Neal’s family.
They also said the investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible.
Police askes anyone with information on the case to call the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2087 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-8477.
