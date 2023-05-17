Man sentenced to 22 years for friend’s murder in Dayton gets 2 more years for high-speed chase

Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis, 48, of Dayton was sentenced Monday in Lima to 24 months in prison by Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed. Van Voorhis pleaded guilty April 11 to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, court records show.

Van Voorhis was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Clinton James “CJ” Pierce of Dayton on or around July 15, 2022.