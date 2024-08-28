Moraine man accused of attacking, strangling officers when found slumped in vehicle

Crime & Law
By
Aug 28, 2024
X

A Moraine man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked police after he was reported slumped over in a vehicle, including strangling one of the officers.

James Anthony Price, 60, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on three counts of assault of a police officer, one count of strangulation and one count of obstructing official business, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

ExploreSocial media post leads to woman charged in Beavercreek homicide

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident Aug. 18.

In an affidavit filed with Dayton Municipal Court, police said that officers were called to the 1600 block of South Smithville Road on a report of a person down in a vehicle.

On arrival, they found a man, later identified as Price, slumped inside of a vehicle, and while investigating police said he became combative.

“During his resistance, Mr. Price choked an officer, causing her breathing to be restricted,” the affidavit said. Police said he assaulted two other officers during the encounter, injuring one officer’s hand.

Price was taken to the hospital, and while being treated police said he kicked another officer multiple times in the stomach and leg area, and throughout the incident threatened to harm multiple officers, the affidavit said.

Price was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.

In Other News
1
Dayton police investigating shooting involving local liquor store
2
WATCH: Body camera footage shows multi-county pursuit, standoff in...
3
Dayton man accused of exploiting children online; Feds seek ‘additional...
4
Woman charged connected to viral child abuse video pleads guilty
5
Dayton man pleads guilty to murder for 2-month-old son’s death in 2022

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top