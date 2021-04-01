Moraine man gets 19 years in death of woman who reported him to Children Services

Prosecutors said that Neal was a mother and grandmother and family members continue to mourn her death.

After the attack, prosecutors said Taylor tried to evade police by shaving his head. He eventually was arrested after several days, prosecutors said.

Duane E. Taylor Jr.,

Defense attorney Ben Swift previously released a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

“Mr. Taylor wanted to bring closure to this matter for the victim’s families and ensure that he would be released from prison instead of being subjected to a possible life sentence. This plea assures that he will be released in the future,” Swift said.

Taylor was sentenced to 11 years for involuntary manslaughter plus eight years for felonious assault, which are the maximum possible sentences. He also was sentenced to 36 months for retaliation, which was ordered to be served concurrently for a total of 19 years in prison.

