Moraine man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing

The prosecutor’s office said she sustained those injuries in December 2018 during an incident in Miami Twp. where she and another woman were stabbed.

“The women had been inside a vehicle when the defendant stabbed both of them from the rear seat of the vehicle,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release. “The victims were able to identify the defendant as the person who attacked them.”

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Spokesman Greg Flannagan said in a statement, “We believe the plea was an appropriate resolution to the case, and it was approved by the deceased victim’s family, the surviving victim, and the investigating police officer.”

The office declined further comment, noting that the case is ongoing until he is sentenced.

In exchange for the plea, a charge of murder and other felonious assault counts were dismissed.

Taylor remains in The Montgomery County Jail. Court records show a $75,000 bond was imposed the same day the involuntary manslaughter plea was signed.