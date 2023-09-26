Moraine man indicted for stealing pickup truck from BP gas station in Miamisburg

Matthew L. Reese, 35, of Moraine, has been indicted after he reportedly stole a vehicle at a Miamisburg gas station on Sept. 16.

Reese is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons, as well as two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

Reese was arrested on Sept. 17 and his bond was set at $75,000 on Sept. 18.

Miamisburg police were dispatched on reports of a stolen vehicle at the BP gas station around 10:20 p.m. at 10 N. Springboro Pike on Sept. 16.

A BP employee mentioned that Reese had been in the store prior to the theft of the truck trying to steal a candy bar and noticed a gun at his waistband, the affidavit said.

After leaving the store, Reese stole a truck from a victim who said they left their vehicle running, court records stated

The police department reviewed a video of the suspect and confirmed Reese was the one inside the gas station with a firearm.

Later that day, West Carrollton police found the man “appearing to overdose inside the stolen truck,” according to court records. He reportedly showed a handgun when officers opened the doors.

Police also found a foil with an unknown substance on the ground near the driver’s side. The gun was reported stolen out of Kentucky and had a round in the chamber, according to court documents.

During an interview with police that weekend, Reese said he didn’t remember what happened, according to the affidavit.

“Reese denied any knowledge of the firearm,” the affidavit read. “When asked about the truck, Reese informed me he was asked by someone at a gas station near the mall to drive them somewhere and that they gave him the keys.”

He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.