Moraine man facing charges after reportedly stealing vehicle from BP gas station

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly stole a vehicle at a Miamisburg gas station on Saturday.

Matthew L. Reese, of Moraine, was charged with robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons, as well as two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

Miamisburg police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a BP gas station at 10 N. Springboro Pike around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 16, the affidavit said.

A BP employee mentioned that Reese was in the store prior to the theft of the truck trying to steal a candy bar and noticed a gun at his waistband, the court document read.

After leaving the store, Reese reportedly stole a truck from a victim who said they left their vehicle running.

Police reviewed a video of the suspect and confirmed Reese as the one inside the gas station with a firearm. Shortly afterwards, the West Carrollton police found the man appearing to overdose inside the stolen truck, the document continued. He reportedly showed a handgun when the doors were opened by officers.

Police found foil with an unknown substance on the ground near the driver’s side. The gun had a round in the chamber and was reported stolen out of Kentucky, according to court documents.

Reese was arrested on Sunday morning. During an interview with police, he said he didn’t remember what happened, according to the affidavit.

“Reese denied any knowledge of the firearm,” the affidavit read. “When asked about the truck, Reese informed me he was asked by someone at a gas station near the mall to drive them somewhere and that they gave him the keys.”

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000 on Monday.